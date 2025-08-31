Ballymena: Three men charged with rioting have cases sent to Crown Court
Gary McCrystal (43), of Chichester Park West in Ballymena, is charged with rioting on June 10 this year. At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday he was given continuing bail in the sum of £500.
Reid James Telford (30), formerly of Moat Road in Ballymena but now with an address given as Shamrock Park at Rosnashane, is alleged to have committed a riot offence on June 9 this year. The defendant was given continuing bail in the sum of £500.
Corey Jackson (19), of Birch Hill Park in Antrim town, is charged with rioting on June 11 this year. He was also given continuing bail in the sum of £500.