A 57-year-old Ballymena woman was sentenced for six theft charges at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday, November 6.

Deirdre Ann McKeown, with an address given as Hydebank Wood, Hospital Road, Belfast, was ordered to serve a 16-month sentence, eight months of which are to be served as a custodial sentence, and eight months on licence, after entering a guilty plea to the offences.

Constable Murray said: “McKeown was arrested on October 24, 2023, after her vehicle was stopped by police, and a quantity of stolen goods were located in her car.

“A subsequent house search led to the seizure of 30 full bin-liners filled with stolen goods, including clothing, cleaning products, jewellery, confectionery, toiletries, toys and electronic items.

Antrim courthouse. Photo: Google

“She was charged for these thefts.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.”