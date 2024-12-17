A Co Tyrone man has been jailed for six years for killing his mother.

Barry Noone, aged 47, had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Margaret Una Noone by way of diminished responsibility. She was found dead at her Ratheen Avenue home in Cookstown in June 2022.

At Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, the judge imposed a six-year prison sentence - three years to be spent in custody and the remaining three on licence.

Noone could be released after six months, having spent two-and-a-half years on remand.

The defendant, whose address was given as Daleside Road, London, had returned home to help care for his 77-year-old mother.

Following sentencing, Detective Inspector Michelle Colhoun said : "I’m deeply aware that Una’s family and loved ones are left to deal with unimaginable heartache and loss, and my thoughts are with them.

“This is the most tragic case of domestic homicide, in which an innocent woman’s life was taken.

“Sadly, domestic abuse can take many forms, from emotional to physical abuse. Abuse can happen over days or years, or can be a single act. It can affect anyone, irrespective of background, gender or age.

“In this case, an irreversible act of violence took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

“I’m keen to extend our message and I’m appealing to any victim of domestic abuse, whatever form it may take and whatever the circumstances, to please speak to us. We will listen to you and we’ll support you. Please contact us on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”