A man who stole a mobile phone and house keys, is under threat from various paramilitaries in the community, a Craigavon court has heard.

Matthew Trevor Wilson, aged 25, from an address in Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Wilson’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter admitted his client did have a ‘considerable’ criminal record.

The court heard police received a report from a woman claiming her friend, the defendant, on September 8 last year, had stolen her phone.

A prosecutor revealed the woman arranged to meet the defendant in Belfast and he asked to use her phone. When she gave him the phone he then ran off with it. The Apple Pay feature was also used and the defendant also stole her house keys.

"She had provided this as a bail address for him and as a result she was unable to gain access to her own property,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard police attended an address in Belfast on September 19 where the defendant was arrested. During a search police found a blue Motorola phone matching the description of what had been stolen.

Mr Coulter said his client had not attended a hearing to contest the charges as he was unable to make it from Belfast. “At that time he was homeless. He was very keen for a pre-sentence report. He is keen to avail of assistance,” he said.

"There’s been a significant change in his life since the date of contest. He has, after many months, achieved a place in a hostel in Belfast. For the first time in a number of years there is some stability and a permanent address at which to base himself,” said Mr Coulter who suggested a Probation Order may be helpful.

"Your Worship will see from the pre-sentence report there have been a number of significant difficulties in this man’s life from a young age. He lost his father aged 11 and candidly admits he began to use drugs aged just 12,” said Mr Coulter. "His record very clearly reflects that. It’s an appalling record.”

He added that Wilson had received immediate custody on almost every occasion over the last number of years. “That’s a result of having no suitable address to be bailed to. He ends up pleading guilty on a time served basis in respect of almost all those offences.”

Mr Coulter pointed out that this is the last incident before the court and it happened last year. “It is the first time in quite a while he has put some distance between himself and offending behaviour,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the report pointing out that Wilson had never worked. “He has previously claimed his mental health is a bar to Community Service.”

Mr Coulter said: “He has also pointed to the fact that there’s a verified threat to his life from various paramilitary elements within the community.”

The barrister said it is maybe time he is put to work but urged consideration for his safety.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said prison hadn’t worked for Wilson and ordered a Combination Order. Wilson is to undertake an 18 Probation Supervision Order and carry out 60 hours of Community Service.