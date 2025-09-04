Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A little boy suffered facial injuries and was hospitalised after he was attacked by a dog in a Co Armagh house.

The 8-year-old had been with another child playing at a home in Portadown with two dogs – both Corso Kane type breed – when one of the animals attacked him in the face.

Today a woman was convicted at Craigavon Magistrates Court for being in charge of a dog which attacked and injured the child at Drumcree Grove in the town.

Klaudia Szawkalo pleaded guilty to a charge under Article 29(2) of The Dogs (NI) Order 1983 as she was the person in charge of a large dog which attacked and injured the boy in August last year.

In the case brought by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, the Court heard that the child sustained injuries to his face and required medical treatment at Craigavon Area Hospital and was transferred to the Ulster Hospital where his face was stitched and he remained overnight.

Officers from ABC Council’s Environmental Health Department were advised that the dog which attacked the child was owned by the defendant’s brother and she was looking after it.

The court was advised that the dog has since been put down and the second dog sent to its owner in Poland.

"No dogs are currently on the property and no disqualification order was sought,” said a spokesperson for ABC Council.

The defendant was fined £300 and ordered to pay the Offender levy of £15, the court summons fee of £60 and a contribution of £100 towards the Council’s legal costs.

A spokesperson for ABC Council said: “This case should be a stark reminder to all dog owners of the potential harm and risk which pets can pose to children. Thankfully dog attacks are rare, but when it comes to children, there is a need for extra precautions and vigilance to ensure that attacks like this cannot happen.”