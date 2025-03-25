Car was in dangerous condition and had exhaust 'modified to increase the noise', court hears

A Portglenone motorist was in a Lexus vehicle which had several defects including an exhaust which was "modified to increase the noise".

Mark McDevitt (25), of Mull Park, came to the attention of police in Ballymena at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 22 last year when the vehicle fog light was on despite clear visibility.

When the car was examined there were a number of defects and the defendant admitted charges including using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The MOT had expired. Faults included an exhaust system which was defective, "having been modified to increase the noise above the standard," a prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

"High intensity discharge lights" had been fitted in place of standard headlamps. Number plates were in an incorrect form and were "obscured by tints".

A defence solicitor said the defendant was taking the car to get it fixed and he has now "disposed of" it.

He said exhaust systems and tinting "seem to be in vogue".

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was given three penalty points and he was fined £425.