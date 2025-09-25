A Carnlough man accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children has been granted bail.

The allegations relate to on or before July 16, 2024.

Michael McCollum (27), of Curragh Hill, appeared via video link from prison, at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

One of his bail conditions is that he must allow police "immediate access" to his address to do "spot checks" on devices to see if he has been on the internet.

The case was adjourned to October 16.