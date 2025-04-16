Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager found with two grams of cannabis and a grinder when police carried out a search after stopping a car in Magherafelt, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local magistrates court.

Dylan Service, aged 18, from Davison Villas in Castledawson, admitted a charge of possessing the controlled drug on January 3 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped a car containing Service and two other males at Magherafelt’s Rainey Street car park and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

During the search, the police found approximately two grams of cannabis and a grinder which Service took ownership of, said the lawyer.

He added that the defendant later made admissions to the police.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton explained that the defendant had previously received a caution for a similar matter in the juvenile court.

Mr Atherton pleaded with the court to give him credit for his “forthright admissions” to the police.