Co Antrim man admits stealing two bottles of alcohol from Magherafelt supermarket
A Co Antrim man pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of alcohol from the Tesco store in Magherafelt when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Gary Cully, aged 38, from Barra Drive, Ballykeel, Ballymena, admitted stealing the alcohol, valued £79.80, on April 10, 2023.
A defence lawyer said Cully has “a poor record” and has addiction issues.
He asked the court to consider adjourning the matter for a pre-sentence report.
The judge adjourned the case until May 7 for a report.