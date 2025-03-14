Co Antrim man admits stealing two bottles of alcohol from Magherafelt supermarket

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Antrim man pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of alcohol from the Tesco store in Magherafelt when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Gary Cully, aged 38, from Barra Drive, Ballykeel, Ballymena, admitted stealing the alcohol, valued £79.80, on April 10, 2023.

Most Popular

A defence lawyer said Cully has “a poor record” and has addiction issues.

He asked the court to consider adjourning the matter for a pre-sentence report.

The judge adjourned the case until May 7 for a report.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice