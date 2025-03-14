A Co Antrim man pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of alcohol from the Tesco store in Magherafelt when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Cully, aged 38, from Barra Drive, Ballykeel, Ballymena, admitted stealing the alcohol, valued £79.80, on April 10, 2023.

A defence lawyer said Cully has “a poor record” and has addiction issues.

He asked the court to consider adjourning the matter for a pre-sentence report.

The judge adjourned the case until May 7 for a report.