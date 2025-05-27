A 33-year-old Co Antrim man prevented his then partner from leaving the house by locking doors and taking keys, a court has heard.

The matter was described at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, as one of a "disgraceful" series of incidents which happened over a 20-month period.

Ian Kirkland, with an address listed as Tiree Street in Antrim, pleaded guilty to a charge of 'domestic abuse' between, according to the charge sheet, the start of February 2023 and the start of October last year.

In October 2023 the defendant prevented his partner from leaving the house by locking the doors and taking the house keys and vehicle keys.

In December that year the woman attempted to end the relationship and the defendant "threatened suicide" and barricaded himself into a spare bedroom.

In February 2024 he prevented his partner from attending a midwifery appointment along with her new born baby and the defendant went along himself.

Also in February the defendant and his partner had been out for dinner and an argument started in the car on the way home and when they got to the house the defendant barricaded himself into the living room along with the baby.

In October last year the woman was put in fear of assault when the defendant put both hands on her shoulders.

The woman said when angry, the defendant would handle the baby "roughly".

A defence barrister told the court the defendant had no previous record and had expressed remose.

He said the defendant had "not been able to handle his own emotions at the time" which had led to a "pattern of coercive controlling behaviour", adding that the defendant needed the assistance of Probation rather than be jailed.

The complainant watched on from the public gallery at court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick described it as a "very serious case of domestic abuse". He said he was "particularly moved" by the woman's "very thoughtful and detailed and considered victim impact statement".

The judge said there had been a "disgraceful" pattern of behaviour over a significant period of time.

Judge Broderick said there was every reason why the defendant should be jailed but after giving the matter "careful consideration" he was ordering him to do 100 hours of Community Service and do two years of Probation.

The judge said if that is not completed he would bring the defendant back to court and he could be jailed for up to nine months.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his former partner and a five-year Restraining Order was also put in place.