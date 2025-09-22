Co Antrim motorist taken to court over tinted windows

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
A Co Antrim motorist has been taken to court for having tinted front side windows in a Mercedes vehicle.

Neil Moore, aged 32, of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill was charged with using a vehicle whilst unable to have a full view of the road and traffic ahead

The offence was detected at Loan Road near Cullybackey, on January 14 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that the windows had a light transmission reading of 24 percent but it should not have been less than 70 percent.

The court heard the penalty for the offence is fine only and does not attract penalty points.

The defendant was fined £100.

