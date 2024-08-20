Co Armagh company director, caught swerving lorry onto hard shoulder of M1 between Lurgan and Moira, was holding mobile phone
Raymond Stuart McCall, aged 48, from Derryraine Road, Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to properly control his vehicle.
The court heard police were travelling eastbound on the M1 motorway between Lurgan and Moira on April 5 when they spotted a lorry ‘drifting’ from one lane onto the hard shoulder followed by a sharp corrective swerve back.
Police drove alongside and saw the driver resting his hands on the steering wheel while holding a mobile phone in both hands and interacting with the device. He told police he was turning an alarm off.
McCall’s solicitor said McCall is a company director and primary driver for a firm in Armagh.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Your driving on that day was dangerous.” He fined McCall £350 plus the £15 offender levy.