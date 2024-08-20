Co Armagh company director, caught swerving lorry onto hard shoulder of M1 between Lurgan and Moira, was holding mobile phone

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:03 BST
A company director, caught swerving into the hard shoulder on the M1, was using both hands to interact with his mobile phone, a court has heard.

Raymond Stuart McCall, aged 48, from Derryraine Road, Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to properly control his vehicle.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard police were travelling eastbound on the M1 motorway between Lurgan and Moira on April 5 when they spotted a lorry ‘drifting’ from one lane onto the hard shoulder followed by a sharp corrective swerve back.

Police drove alongside and saw the driver resting his hands on the steering wheel while holding a mobile phone in both hands and interacting with the device. He told police he was turning an alarm off.

McCall’s solicitor said McCall is a company director and primary driver for a firm in Armagh.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Your driving on that day was dangerous.” He fined McCall £350 plus the £15 offender levy.