Co Armagh factory worker caught over the drink drive limit given 15-month disqualification

A factory worker who was approaching his car when he saw a police mobile patrol turned round and walked into a pub, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

The court heard 47-year-old Vagner Cunha from Tandragee Road, Portadown, was later spotted driving a black BMW car in Dungannon and stopped and found to be over the alcohol limit.

Cunha admitted a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath and having no insurance in the early hours of July 6. He was fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's BMW was stopped in the John Street area and on speaking to him, officers noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor and he failed a preliminary breath test.

He was subsequently arrested for excess alcohol and vehicle checks showed there was no insurance in place.

Counsel said he was taken into custody and provided a breath test showing an alcohol count of 44 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer stressed the reading was at “the lower end” of the scale.

She said the defendant worked in a factory and the loss of his licence may impact on his employment. On this occasion he was “just out drinking socially”, the lawyer added.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that he had shown a certain cunning when he left his car on seeing the police patrol.