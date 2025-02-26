A Co Armagh man, spotted ‘throwing himself in front of traffic’ has been given a two months jail term.

Ryan Shortt, aged 22, from Carrickvale Manor, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with assaulting police, being simple drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Sunday February 16 this year at around 3.30pm police were tasked to Drumbeg in Craigavon following reports the defendant was “throwing himself in front of traffic”.

When police arrived they saw the defendant was "unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and a crusty white layer had formed around his mouth”. They said he “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

He became “extremely aggressive” towards police “kicking out, striking and attempting to bite” officers.

The defendant attempted to bite one officer’s hand and then kicked him “striking him to the groin area”.

He was taken to Craigavon Hospital where he continued to act in an aggressive manner and shouting profanities.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor asked the defendant’s barrister Mr Peter McKenna if his client “just goes to prison every so often?”

He said he looked at everything that had been dealt with in the immediate past. He pointed out that on February 6 this year he got five months imprisonment so he must have been time served. “He’s out on the 16th and this is said to have happened,” said the Deputy District Judge.

Mr McKenna said his client has an appeal listed in the Crown Court for the last sentence of five months for assaulting police.

"What you are telling me is that he committed these offences whilst on bail waiting for the prosecution of an appeal,” said the judge.

Mr McKenna said he would prefer if Shortt was sentenced today rather than wait for a Pre Sentence Report. He added that “it was clear” Shortt has issues with addiction.

The Deputy District Judge said he is “going to have to have some intervention at some level”.

For assaulting police, he was given two months in prison. For being simple drunk he was fined £100 plus the £25 Offender Levy with immediate warrant. For disorderly behaviour he was given a concurrent two months jail term.

Shortt was given leave to appeal but wasn’t granted bail.