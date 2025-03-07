Co Armagh man (35) accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, Craigavon court hears
A Co Armagh man has appeared in court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.
Kyle Dummigan, aged 35, from Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He is charged with attempting to communicate sexually with a child aged 14, on July 2 last year.
The case was adjourned until April 16 this year.
He was released on £300 court bail and is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.