Co Armagh man (35) accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

A Co Armagh man has appeared in court charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

Kyle Dummigan, aged 35, from Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is charged with attempting to communicate sexually with a child aged 14, on July 2 last year.

The case was adjourned until April 16 this year.

He was released on £300 court bail and is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

