A Co Armagh man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, is expected to face trial at a Crown Court.

Stephen Morrow, aged 57, from Drumnabreeze Road, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

No details of the case were shared in court. Charge one accuses the defendant of attempting to sexually communicate with a person he believed to be under 16 between March 6 and March 30, 2023.

The second charge accuses Morrow of attempting to incite a child he believed to be under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity between the same dates.

A Prosecutor said a decision has been taken to "prosecute Mr Morrow on indictment”. She asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks to fix a Preliminary Enquiry date.

The case was adjourned until April 23 this year.