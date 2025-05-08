Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 40-year-old Co Armagh man has been sent for trial on charges of being concerned with the supply of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane McKeever, aged 40, from Annahugh Road, Loughgall, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for a preliminary enquiry.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

He is charged with being concerned with the supply of the controlled Class A drug cocaine on a date unknown between June 1, 2022 and June 4, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor said the submission is that based on the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.

McKeever’s soilcitor Mr Philip Reid said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said there is a prima facia case to answer.

McKeever was released on his own bail of £500 to attend arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on June 12, 2025.

A Legal Aid request by his solicitor was granted as McKeever is in receipt of benefits.