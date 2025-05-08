Co Armagh man, accused of being concerned with the supply of cocaine, has been sent for trial at Craigavon Crown Court
Shane McKeever, aged 40, from Annahugh Road, Loughgall, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for a preliminary enquiry.
He is charged with being concerned with the supply of the controlled Class A drug cocaine on a date unknown between June 1, 2022 and June 4, 2022.
A Prosecutor said the submission is that based on the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.
McKeever’s soilcitor Mr Philip Reid said there were no contrary submissions.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said there is a prima facia case to answer.
McKeever was released on his own bail of £500 to attend arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on June 12, 2025.
A Legal Aid request by his solicitor was granted as McKeever is in receipt of benefits.