Co Armagh man, accused of exposing his genitals to another man, appears before Craigavon court

Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Armagh man, who is accused of exposing his genitals to another man in Lurgan town centre, has appeared in court

Emmett O’Neill, aged 38, from Markville, Bleary appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault, exposure, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
The charges put to O’Neill included that he assaulted a man on February 14 this year. He is also charged that he intentionally exposed his genitals to the same man.

He is further charged of disorderly behaviour in the Church Place area of Lurgan on February 14 this year and also resisting police.

When asked if he understood the charges, O’Neill replied: “Yes.”

A PSNI constable said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect O’Neill to the charges.

The case was adjourned until May 2.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan reminded O’Neill he is barred from being under the influence of alcohol in a public place and banned from contacting the complainants.

