Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A District Judge has told a Co Armagh man, accused of non-fatal strangulation of another man, that custody is “very much the focus of the sentencing exercise”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Turkington, aged 25, from Birchwood Grange, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with non-fatal strangulation, assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and theft.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

No details of the facts of the case where shared in court, however, Turkington’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny, said his client pleaded guilty to all charges and hoped the District Judge would consider a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges include non-fatal strangulation of a man on November 5, 2023 and assaulting the same man causing him actual bodily harm. Turkington also pleaded guilty to damaging an iPhone belonging to the victim on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing Airpods with charging case, noise cancelling earbuds with charging case and a beanie hat from the same victim on dates between November 4, 2023 and February 24, 2024.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There is a real difficulty with this particular offence (non-fatal strangulation) coming to this court.”

He told Turkington he is getting the chance of a pre-sentence report (PSR). “There are no promises from this court and custody is very much the focus of the sentencing exercise around this. You need to be aware that non-fatal strangulation carries a maximum in this court of two years,” said District Judge Ranaghan.

The case was adjourned until May 14 when the PSR should be before the court.