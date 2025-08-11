Co Armagh man accused of rioting in Portadown is to face Crown Court trial, court in Craigavon hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Armagh man, accused of rioting in Portadown, is to face trial at the Crown Court.

Ryan Pepper, aged 32, from Westland Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison accused of rioting on June 12 this year.

A Prosecutor asked that the case be adjourned for four weeks to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry.

"There will be a prosecution and it will proceed on indictment,” she said.

The case was adjourned until September 5.

