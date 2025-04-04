Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Armagh man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wesley Hewitt, aged 67, from Lissheffield Road, Loughgall, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with sexual assault.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

-

The charge, that he intentionally touched a woman sexually without her consent on March 5 this year, was put to Hewitt. Asked if he understood the charge, Hewitt replied: “Yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI officer said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

Hewitt’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said he had no questions in relation to the connection.

A Prosecutor asked for an adjournment until May 14.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Hewitt he was subject to bail conditions including no contact with the complainant. He was released on court bail of £300.