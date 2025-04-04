Co Armagh man appears before a Craigavon court charged with sexually assaulting a woman
Wesley Hewitt, aged 67, from Lissheffield Road, Loughgall, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with sexual assault.
The charge, that he intentionally touched a woman sexually without her consent on March 5 this year, was put to Hewitt. Asked if he understood the charge, Hewitt replied: “Yes.”
A PSNI officer said he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charge.
Hewitt’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said he had no questions in relation to the connection.
A Prosecutor asked for an adjournment until May 14.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Hewitt he was subject to bail conditions including no contact with the complainant. He was released on court bail of £300.