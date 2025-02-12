Co Armagh man handed police a cannabis joint after he was stopped while cycling in Portadown

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:02 BST
When police stopped a man cycling in the early hours of the morning, he handed them a cannabis joint, a Craigavon court has heard.

William Granlesse, aged 41, from Ulsterville Park, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the Class B drug cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

-

The court heard that on November 5 last year at 1.45am, police were on mobile patrol in Portadown when they spotted the defendant riding a bicycle along Bridge Street.

When they stopped and spoke to Granlesse they deemed he appeared ‘nervous’ and they noted a smell of cannabis emanating from his body. He then handed over one joint containing cannabis. During a search of the defendant, they found a box of cigarettes in his pocket which had another cannabis joint.

Both joints were seized by police and the defendant made full admissions.

Granlesse’s lawyer said he believed his client aroused suspicion as he was out cycling in the early hours of the morning.

"He says that is something he does from time to time as he has difficulty sleeping,” said the lawyer, adding Granlesse was attending court with his partner with whom he has two children.

"He does admit to smoking cannabis from time to time but there are no other difficulties in this man’s life,” he said.

Deputy District Judge Laura Levers said fined him £150 plus the £15 offender levy.

"Given that you have come to adverse attention before, please bear in mind that if you are detected again the courts have further power and there is the potential for immediate custody,” she said.

