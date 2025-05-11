A Craigavon judge has described the actions of a man who reversed into poles after an evening out as "strange behaviour from a man with no criminal record and a man not in the bloom of youth”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Parkes, aged 63, from Lennys Road, Derrytrasna was charged with failing to provide an evidential specimen in relation to driving while unfit and failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary test on April 6.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard it was around 9.45pm that day when police heard from the injured party saying a white Citroen Berlingo had driven into the driveway of her property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver then attempted to reverse out of the driveway but hit a number of poles. The injured party said the driver smelled of alcohol.

Police attended and asked for a preliminary breath test which was refused and, while in custody, Parkes refused to give an evidential sample. “He used foul language with police,” said the prosecutor.

Parkes’ barrister said: “Simply, he doesn’t really know what came over him. He was drinking in his local social club and ordinarily wouldn’t take that course of action.”

He explained Parkes had his own business, a nursery where he grows plants and flowers and has a market stall where he would “sell produce the length and breadth of the country”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added Parkes has a Class 1 lorry licence essential for his business. “He knows that losing his licence today will signal the end of his business and that’s something he’s had to come to terms with,” the said barrister.

"His conduct at the time was reprehensible and he regrets that. He is very contrite with me ever since he approached our office. The facts aren’t great but his attitude is very different to what it was at the time,” said the barrister, adding that once the ban is served his client hopes to get back in business.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Strange behaviour from a man with no criminal record and a man not in the bloom of youth.”

For failing to provide the evidential specimen Parkes was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £200. For failing to provide a preliminary sample he was given a six-month driving ban to run concurrently and fined £150 plus the £15 offender levy.