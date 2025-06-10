A man who has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court has been released on bail however he is barred from entering Portadown or Lurgan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Maher, aged 40, from Monbrief Walk, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison. He was seeking bail.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

-

He is facing a number of charges including harassment, threats to damage property, attempted criminal damage and using threatening or abusive behaviour on February 15 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police opposed bail. An officer told the court a woman called police saying her daughter was at her address with her grandchild. She claimed the defendant was calling her daughter ‘all night making threats’ and was ‘currently at the property wanting his child’.

When police arrived, Maher wasn’t at the address.

The grandmother said she didn’t open the door to Maher and claimed the defendant headbutted the door while outside.

The court was told that on Ring doorbell footage the defendant can be heard saying ‘You spent my money. I f**k**g hate you. Get home to the house. Last time I stand here and tell you that. Do you think that stops me getting through the door. Trust me, get f**k**g home now’.

The officer added that Maher continued to shout aggressively saying ‘You are a dead woman’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the grandmother made a statement to police the daughter didn’t, the court was told. The PSNI officer said police believe the mum is ‘too fearful to make a statement against the defendant’.

Police found Maher near the complaint’s house. He admitted going to the grandmother’s house and being ‘threatening and aggressive’ to the mother of his child on the phone.

The officer said the woman is a ‘high risk’ of domestic abuse with previous convictions involving Maher outlined to the court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked the officer: “The police believe the mother hasn’t made a statement through fear. What grounds is that belief please?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI officer said the woman is assessed as a ‘high risk’ of domestic abuse.

The district judge said: “So there is nothing from the police. This is police conjecture?”

Maher’s barrister Mr Aaron Thompson said: “I don’t blame the police at all for making that objection”. He said had “broader concerns” about the case, adding both say they are still in a relationship and she never wanted to make a statement.

"He has never sought bail since February. His options are scant,” said Mr Thompson, adding that the first arraignment date in the case is September 4 by which time Maher would have served a 12-month sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson added there was no “physical violence” in this case. He said it is likely he will contest the first two charges against Maher in the Crown Court.

This leaves Maher waiting until September at the earliest to get the matter dealt with and hence the bail application. He has been pre-approved to stay at a Simon Community hostel.

District Judge Ranaghan released Maher on his own bail of £500 to reside at an address approved by police plus no contact directly or indirectly with the complainant and her daughter. He is also barred from entering Lurgan and Portadown including the area where both women live. He also has to report to a police station twice a week.