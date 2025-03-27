A Co Armagh heroin addict, who was found lurking in an alleyway by police, had drugs in his possession, a court has heard.

Kevin Aaron Campbell, aged 30, from Pinebank, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of illegal drug possession.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on January 11 this year at 12.15am, police were on mobile patrol in Jervis Street, Portadown.

"They observed a male dressed in black in an alleyway of the street. On seeing police he quickly moved something into his pocket. Due to suspicious activity they observed, police stopped the male,” said a prosecutor who said the defendant appeared “to be evasive”.

When searched, the defendant produced two blister packs of pregablin and three blister packs of zopiclone and made full admissions during interview of possession of the Class C drugs.

Campbell’s barrister, Mr John Paul McCann, said his client has a relevant record. “He is a heroin addict. He is recovering and is on the methodone programme and receives frequent injections with regard to that,” he said.

He said the defendant is in a new steady relationship and new accommodation and is “hoping to keep his life on an upward trajectory”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “The important thing for you is to stay on that methodone and to avoid any other substances. It is unusual is see zopiclone in this court. That’s a sleeping tablet effectively. Don’t know what good that is going to do you.”

He fined Campbell £100 on each of the two charges and ordered him to pay the £15 offender levy.