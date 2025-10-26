A Co Armagh man, with two names, has been ordered to appear in court to face driving with excess alcohol charges.

Stephen Anderson, aged 57, from Blackisland Road, Portadown, failed to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is accused of two counts of driving with excess on September 24 this year in the Tamnamore Road area of Dungannon.

Anderson’s barrister, Mr David McKeown, said his client is also known as Stephen Devlin.

"An individual appeared at Mr Faloon’s office this morning saying he was Stephen Devlin. He spoke to Mr Faloon’s staff who looked up all the court lists and couldn’t find a Stephen Devlin listed,” said Mr McKeown.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Is there something in the air in Craigavon? This place gets worse.”

Mr McKeown pointed out that Mr Faloon’s office was in Dungannon. "The upshot was they sent him on.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “Get him here on November 5. Whatever that convoluted excuse was I will deal with it then.”