Co Armagh motorist caught doing 81mph overtaking a lorry on A5 at Ballygawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Armagh motorist was caught travelling at 81mph while overtaking a lorry, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kestutis Jatkevicius from Bridge Street, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and handed four penalty points. He was also fined £75 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offence happened at the A5 Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley, on July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's vehicle was detected by a speed camera doing 81mph in a 60mph, 21 in excess of the limit.

The defendant, who was not professionally represented, said it was a rainy day and he had been trying to overtake a lorry.

He said that he had a European driving licence but not a Northern Ireland licence.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told the defendant that if he lived in Northern Ireland more than two years he was required to get a licence. He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fine.