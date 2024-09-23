Co Armagh motorist caught doing 81mph overtaking a lorry on A5 at Ballygawley

An Armagh motorist was caught travelling at 81mph while overtaking a lorry, Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kestutis Jatkevicius from Bridge Street, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and handed four penalty points. He was also fined £75 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offence happened at the A5 Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley, on July 7.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's vehicle was detected by a speed camera doing 81mph in a 60mph, 21 in excess of the limit.

The defendant, who was not professionally represented, said it was a rainy day and he had been trying to overtake a lorry.

He said that he had a European driving licence but not a Northern Ireland licence.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told the defendant that if he lived in Northern Ireland more than two years he was required to get a licence. He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fine.