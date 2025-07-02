A Co Armagh woman, who was arrested during rioting in Portadown last month, appeared again before court on a bail matter.

Janice Wilson, aged 56, from Deramore Drive, Portadown, who is accused of obstructing police on June 12 this year, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out that Wilson was before the court for bail compliance because “this was a borderline decision regarding the disorder we experienced quite recently”.

The District Judge said nothing had been brought to his attention around any breaches of bail. Wilson’s solicitor Mr Richard Montieth said he was also not aware of any bail breaches.

A Prosecutor said that a full file is due in the case on July 28. She asked that the matter be adjourned until after July 30.

District Judge Ranaghan added: “While all Ms Wilson’s bail conditions still apply I will excuse you from attending on August 13 unless Mr Monteith wants you here.”