Co Derry civil servant was caught speeding on A5 at Ballygawley, Dungannon court hears
James Doherty from Oakbridge Park, aged 51, Derry / Londonderry, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offence on May 5.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the defendant was detected travelling at 70mph in a 60mph speed limit at 9.34am.
The lawyer said he could not be offered a fixed penalty because he had nine penalty points.
Pleading with the court not to impose a lengthy disqualification, a defence lawyer explained that the defendant was the main driver in his family, caring for his elderly parents and niece.
District Judge Peter Magill told Doherty that while it wasn’t a high speed he could put him off the road on the tot-up for six months.
Mr Magill said he would keep the disqualification to two weeks given the defendant’s need to drive his niece.