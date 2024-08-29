Co Derry civil servant was caught speeding on A5 at Ballygawley, Dungannon court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A civil servant caught speeding on the A5 at Ballygawley, has been banned from driving for two weeks.

James Doherty from Oakbridge Park, aged 51, Derry / Londonderry, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offence on May 5.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the defendant was detected travelling at 70mph in a 60mph speed limit at 9.34am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Pioneering Magherafelt nightclub Secrets celebrates 10th anniversary this weeken...
A5 carriageway at Ballygawley. Credit: GoogleA5 carriageway at Ballygawley. Credit: Google
A5 carriageway at Ballygawley. Credit: Google

The lawyer said he could not be offered a fixed penalty because he had nine penalty points.

Pleading with the court not to impose a lengthy disqualification, a defence lawyer explained that the defendant was the main driver in his family, caring for his elderly parents and niece.

District Judge Peter Magill told Doherty that while it wasn’t a high speed he could put him off the road on the tot-up for six months.

Mr Magill said he would keep the disqualification to two weeks given the defendant’s need to drive his niece.