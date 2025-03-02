Co Tyrone joiner caught drink-driving took chance to drive home from friend's house, court told

A Co Tyrone joiner spotted driving erratically and cutting corners, has lost his licence for 16 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colm Fox, aged 24, from Hillview Terrace, Moy, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

The court heard on January 30, police on mobile patrol in the Oaks Road, Dungannon, observed a car being driven erratically and followed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was swerving over the road, cutting corners and driving too close to vehicles in front.

The lawyer said it then stopped and a male, the defendant, walked off before being spoken to by police.

He was arrested and provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 47 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Fox had been at a friend’s house and took a chance to drive home.