Co Tyrone joiner caught drink-driving took chance to drive home from friend's house, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Co Tyrone joiner spotted driving erratically and cutting corners, has lost his licence for 16 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Colm Fox, aged 24, from Hillview Terrace, Moy, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

The court heard on January 30, police on mobile patrol in the Oaks Road, Dungannon, observed a car being driven erratically and followed it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Tesco Clubcard app: shoppers at largest UK supermarket frustrated by removal of ...
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was swerving over the road, cutting corners and driving too close to vehicles in front.

The lawyer said it then stopped and a male, the defendant, walked off before being spoken to by police.

He was arrested and provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 47 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Fox had been at a friend’s house and took a chance to drive home.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice