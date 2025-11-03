Co Tyrone man accused of attempted murder of woman blames 'three black males' for attack

A Co Tyrone man has been remanded into custody accused of the attempted murder of a woman who was found seriously injured in a house at Dungannon.

Forty-three-year-old Martin Joseph Groogan, from Gortin Crescent in Dungannon, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, on Saturday, November 1.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday that he could connect Groogan to the charges.

Outlining the background to the alleged incident, the officer said the ambulance service arrived at a house in Altmore Drive, Dungannon, to find the woman bleeding heavily from knife wounds to both legs and a slice wound to the stomach.

Enniskillen Courthouse | Google

He said police applied a tourniquet to the leg wounds and this is believed to have saved the woman’s life.

The detective said they later spoke to the injured party in the Royal Victoria Hospital and she told them she had asked Groogan to leave the house but he refused.

She alleged he then "just flipped" and "slashed her" and that he refused to phone an ambulance and threatened to “slash” her again.

The detective said when emergency crews arrived at Altmore Drive the defendant was not there having got a taxi to Armagh.

He said later a police mobile patrol had seen him enter an address in Armagh, where he was found hiding in the roofspace.

Groogan told police he had been asleep on the sofa when "three black males kicked the door in” and attacked the injured party.

The detective said the accused refused to give any other information about these men and when shown photos of the front door which was undamaged, said it must have been unlocked.

He said a blood covered machete, believed to be the weapon used, was located by police in a cupboard of the house.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said there would be no bail application at this stage.

Mr Faloon said the defendant maintains his innocence and says the attack was carried out by intruders who broke into the house.

Groogan was remanded into custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 5.