A Co Tyrone man has been in court accused of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Paul Stansfield, aged 67, of Main Street, Ballygawley, is charged that on August 14 this year that he, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a female under 16 years, or intended to encourage the said she to make a communication that was sexual.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she believed she could connect him with the charge before the court.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said police had objection to Stansfield being granted bail.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne released Stansfield on personal bail of £200 with three conditions - that he resides at an address which is suitable to police; has no unsupervised contact with persons under 18, and does not have in his possession a device with an internet connection.

Mr Browne adjourned the case until September 13.