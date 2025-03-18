Co Tyrone man accused of attempting sexual communication with a child
Ryan Allen, aged 29, from Errigal Road, Seskilgreen, Dungannon, is charged with attempting to communicate with a person under 16 years, for sexual gratification the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the female to make a communication that was sexual.
He is also accused of encouraging or assisting the same person under 16 years to make an indecent photograph.
The alleged offences happened between January 5 and January 17 last year.
A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.
District Judge Francis Rafferty released Allen on personal bail of £250, with conditions including he has no contact with the alleged injured party, or anyone under the age of 18 years.
The district judge adjourned the case until May 9 for an update.