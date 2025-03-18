Co Tyrone man accused of attempting sexual communication with a child

A Co Tyrone man has been in court accused of attempted sexual communication with a female child.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Allen, aged 29, from Errigal Road, Seskilgreen, Dungannon, is charged with attempting to communicate with a person under 16 years, for sexual gratification the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the female to make a communication that was sexual.

He is also accused of encouraging or assisting the same person under 16 years to make an indecent photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

The alleged offences happened between January 5 and January 17 last year.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released Allen on personal bail of £250, with conditions including he has no contact with the alleged injured party, or anyone under the age of 18 years.

The district judge adjourned the case until May 9 for an update.