Co Tyrone man accused of attempting sexual communication with a child

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST

A Co Tyrone man has been in court accused of attempted sexual communication with a female child.

Ryan Allen, aged 29, from Errigal Road, Seskilgreen, Dungannon, is charged with attempting to communicate with a person under 16 years, for sexual gratification the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the female to make a communication that was sexual.

He is also accused of encouraging or assisting the same person under 16 years to make an indecent photograph.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

The alleged offences happened between January 5 and January 17 last year.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released Allen on personal bail of £250, with conditions including he has no contact with the alleged injured party, or anyone under the age of 18 years.

The district judge adjourned the case until May 9 for an update.

