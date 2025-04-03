Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“A significant amount of footage” was involved in the case against a Co Tyrone man who is accused of indecent exposure at various shopping centres and stores across NI.

Paul O’Neill, aged 34, from Barrack Street, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had not read the papers but said he was happy to deal with the PE.

O’Neill’s lawyer said: “If this might be helpful. There are four counts which Mr O’Neill is charged with. Full admissions have been made in three of them. The fourth one was put to him but there are issues whether or not the offence was made out.

"I was going to make submissions on that today but I am going to leave that {to the Crown Court},” he said.

Having heard this, the District Judge said he would go ahead with the PE and the charges were put to the defendant.

He is accused of committing an act of a ‘lewd, obscene and disgusting nature’ by exposing himself to a member of the public at Dunnes Stores in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon on May 2 last year and three similar offences on May 4 last year at Sports Direct in Belfast, Matalan on the Boucher Road, Belfast and TK Maxx also on the Boucher Road.

A Prosecutor said that based on the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer and no contrary submissions from the defence.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I haven't read the papers but based on what I have been told by both counsel involved I am satisfied there is a prima facie case.”

Standing in the dock, O’Neill declined to say anything in relation to the charges and didn’t wish to proffer any statements.

A Prosecutor made an application that the defendant is sent to Crown Court for trial. He is expected to appear before Craigavon Crown Court on May 22 this year for arraignment.

District Judge Ranaghan released O’Neill on continuing bail.

O’Neill’s lawyer added that his client had been charged in May last year and District Judge Ranaghan had “reserved” for counsel at that stage.

"This case involves a significant amount of footage,” said the lawyer, adding “there are multiple complainants”. Legal Aid was certified for counsel.