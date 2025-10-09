Co Tyrone man admits stealing vodka and groceries from Cookstown service station
A Cookstown man pleaded guilty to a theft charge when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
Thirty-nine-year-old Neil Harrison, from Coolnafranky Park in the town, accepted a charge of stealing vodka and groceries to the value of £54.99 from Burn Road Service Station in Cookstown on September 4.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 24 for a pre-sentence report.
He warned Harrison that it was in his own interests to attend appointments with the Probation Service.