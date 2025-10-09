Co Tyrone man admits stealing vodka and groceries from Cookstown service station

A Cookstown man pleaded guilty to a theft charge when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-nine-year-old Neil Harrison, from Coolnafranky Park in the town, accepted a charge of stealing vodka and groceries to the value of £54.99 from Burn Road Service Station in Cookstown on September 4.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 24 for a pre-sentence report.

He warned Harrison that it was in his own interests to attend appointments with the Probation Service.