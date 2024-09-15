Co Tyrone man armed with wheel brace shouted 'Tiochaidh Ár Lá' outside ex-partner's house, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2024, 12:52 GMT
A man slammed on the brakes and got out of his car armed with a wheel brace at his ex-partner's house and shouted “Tiochaidh Ár Lá”, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Josh O'Donovan (29), of Dreenan Road, Sixmilecross, was placed on Probation for 12 months on two counts of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

District Judge Sean O'Hare noted the defendant was on Probation for another matter and it seemed to be working for him.

The judge put in place a restraining order preventing O'Donovan from having any contact with the injured parties.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel told the court the incident happened at Kiltyclogher Road, Cookstown.

The lawyer said the parents of the defendant's ex-partner were left in fear of him because they are Protestants.

He said O'Donovan was later arrested and the wheelbrace found in the footwell of his vehicle.

A defence lawyer stressed there had been no actual assaults and there has been nothing since the incident 15 months ago.

