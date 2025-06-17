Co Tyrone man 'caught short' at house was looking for junk mail to clean himself, court told

A Co Tyrone man who became aggressive and assaulted two men that confronted him at a house near Dungannon, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Dilworth, aged 33, from Stevensons Avenue, Moygashel, admitted two charges of common assault arising out of the incident on January 7 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police responded to a report of a male being captured on a CCTV system at a house in the Edendork area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person contacted the landlord and they both drove to the premises to speak to the defendant.

He said Dilworth became aggressive, pushing the injured parties, causing one to fall into a hedge and suffer some cuts.

The lawyer said one of the injured parties alleged he had been punched, but Dilworth denied this.

A defence lawyer explained that Dilworth had been "caught short" going to the toilet and had been looking for junk mail to clean himself.