Co Tyrone man fined £250 for disorderly behaviour in a McDonalds restaurant

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

A man who intervened when his son became involved in a fight in McDonalds restaurant in Dungannon, was fined £250 at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a disorderly behaviour charge.

Sixty-seven-year-old Christopher Bell whose address was given as Lambfield Court, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident on August 22 last.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that three weeks previously Bell had been given a Probation order and then had got involved in this incident.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to the fight in the restaurant on Oaks Road, which had been caught on CCTV.

A defence lawyer said it had been “out of his control” in that Bell’s son, who was intoxicated, was fighting a member of the public who was much larger than him, and the defendant felt he needed to do it.

The judge said Bell had 94 previous convictions, several for riotous behaviour.

