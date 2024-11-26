Co Tyrone man found with pregablin tablets in possession is fined £200

A Co Tyrone man found with 13 pregablin tablets when police attended a altercation at a property in Dungannon, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy.

Forty-one-year-old Connor Patrick Mallon, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, Lisburn, admitted possessing the Class C drug on April 21 2021.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that police attended an ongoing altercation at an address in Redford Park, Dungannon, involving the property owner and the defendant.

The lawyer added that Mallon was found to be in possession of the pregablin tablets without a prescription.

A defence lawyer asked the court to give the defendant credit for his plea.

He stressed that the offence happened at a time when Mallon had been spending periods in custody.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Mallon has 154 convictions, 12 of those for drugs.

The judge said the defendant had decided to self-medicate.