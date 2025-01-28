Co Tyrone man handed two-month jail sentence for criminal damage and drug offences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bernard Cawley, aged 34, of Killyman Road in Dungannon, admitted two charges of criminal damage arising out of an incident on August 3 last year.
Cawley was also handed a concurrent two-month jail sentence for possessing cannabis on September 13 last.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant found himself in custody and urinated against the cell wall and door before putting clothing items down the toilet.
The lawyer said it cost the PSNI £28.06 to have the cell cleaned.
Continuing, counsel said members of a police mobile patrol had reason to stop and search the defendant on September 13, and found a ‘spliff’ in his coat pocket.
He said it was a small quantity of cannabis which was for personal use.
A defence lawyer said Cawley struggled with drink and drug issues.