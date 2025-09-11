Co Tyrone man jailed for public order offences including assault on bus inspector

A Co Tyrone man who assaulted a bus inspector in Dungannon was jailed for a total of six months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Jordan Lee Hackett from Castle Hill Park, Ballygawley, admitted charges of common assault, assault on police, and resisting police on January 29.

He also admitted disorderly behaviour, criminal damage to a police car, and assault on police on May 5.

The court heard on the afternoon of January 29, police were called to the bus station in Dungannon where they found Hackett with his top off, shouting and screaming.

Dungannon Courthouse NI World

Prosecuting counsel said he had verbally abused the bus inspector who had challenged him about causing distress to other bus users.

The lawyer said the inspector had also been assaulted by Hackett and officers observed a redness to his temple.

He said the defendant appeared under the influence of drink or drugs and told police that he could not recall the event although he was later identified on CCTV.

Continuing, counsel said on May 5 police observed the defendant in the Scotch Street area of Dungannon with an open wound to his forehead.

He called police "scummy b**tards" and spat in their direction and later inside the police vehicle. He was conveyed to hospital where he headbutted a constable on the right side of the chin.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant has a problem with binge drinking.

He said at the bus station, where Hackett was accompanied by his girlfriend, there had been a bit of “pushing and shoving" with the inspector.