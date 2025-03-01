Co Tyrone man with 64 convictions for dishonesty is jailed for shoplifting

A man captured on CCTV putting an electrical shaver and hair straighteners into his clothing after attempting to remove security tags, has been jailed for six months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Dolan Duffy, aged 37, from Irish Street, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to stealing the items, of unknown value, from the local Tesco store on July 11 last.

Prosecuting counsel said security allowed him to leave the store but the items were recovered.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Duffy has 64 previous convictions for dishonesty.