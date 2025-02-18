Co Tyrone motorist did not see oncoming car as sun was in her eyes, court told

A Co Tyrone motorist who veered across the road and hit the side of an oncoming vehicle, has been fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Betty Rafferty (65) of Maginn Road, Sixmilecross, was handed three penalty points on a charge of careless driving.

She was fined a further £50 for driving while unaccompanied.

The court heard on October 2 last, police received a report of a road traffic collision at Camlough Road, Pomeroy.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel prosecuting said the reporting person said she was driving along the road when the defendant’s vehicle veered across the road and hit the side of her car.

He said Rafferty later told police she was coming over the hill and the sun was in her eyes and she could not see any oncoming vehicles, but heard a bang.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant has a completely clear record and cooperated with the police.

He said she only returned to driving following the death of her husband.