Co Tyrone motorist fined £165 for speeding offence at Coalisland

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:42 BST

A motorist caught speeding in a Land Rover, was fined £165 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Adam Lee McVeigh, aged 31, from Keenaghan Road, Cookstown, was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone at Moor Road, Coalisland, on July 29 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was offered a fixed penalty, but failed to take it up on time.

The defendant did not appear in court but pleaded guilty to the charge by post.

