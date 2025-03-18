Co Tyrone motorist fined £165 for speeding offence at Coalisland

A motorist caught speeding in a Land Rover, was fined £165 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Lee McVeigh, aged 31, from Keenaghan Road, Cookstown, was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone at Moor Road, Coalisland, on July 29 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was offered a fixed penalty, but failed to take it up on time.

The defendant did not appear in court but pleaded guilty to the charge by post.