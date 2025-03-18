Co Tyrone motorist fined £165 for speeding offence at Coalisland
A motorist caught speeding in a Land Rover, was fined £165 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Adam Lee McVeigh, aged 31, from Keenaghan Road, Cookstown, was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone at Moor Road, Coalisland, on July 29 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was offered a fixed penalty, but failed to take it up on time.
The defendant did not appear in court but pleaded guilty to the charge by post.