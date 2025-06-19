A motorist whose car was said to have gone up an embankment and turned over on its roof, lost his licence for a year at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Majdi, aged 54, from Donaghmore Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard at approximately 10am on May 8, police were called to a report of a vehicle on its roof in the vicinity of Dungannon’s Windmill Hill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police found the defendant standing outside the car which had been driven up the embankment and turned over.

He said Majdi failed a roadside test and was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen showing a reading of 42 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence solicitor said Majdi thought he was okay to drive and had been upset and embarrassed by the incident.