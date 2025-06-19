Co Tyrone motorist whose car which went up an embankment and overturned, loses licence for one year

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2025, 09:13 BST
A motorist whose car was said to have gone up an embankment and turned over on its roof, lost his licence for a year at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mohammed Majdi, aged 54, from Donaghmore Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard at approximately 10am on May 8, police were called to a report of a vehicle on its roof in the vicinity of Dungannon’s Windmill Hill Road.

placeholder image
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police found the defendant standing outside the car which had been driven up the embankment and turned over.

He said Majdi failed a roadside test and was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen showing a reading of 42 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence solicitor said Majdi thought he was okay to drive and had been upset and embarrassed by the incident.

