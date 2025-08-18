Co Tyrone motorist with 30-year clear driving record loses licence for 12 months
Ita McVeigh, from Annaghmakeown Road, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offence at Killyman Road on June 22.
The court heard the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 122 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
A defence solicitor, who handed into court character testimonials, said McVeigh has been driving 30 years and has no previous convictions or endorsements on her licence.
He explained she had been under stress at the time and this had “boiled over” into her drinking a high level of alcohol.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked it was aberrative behaviour on the part of the defendant.