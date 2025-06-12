Co Tyrone teenager accused of supplying drug 'within school property', court told

A district judge has adjourned sentencing in a case involving a Co Tyrone teenager facing drug charges, on being told they happened within a school property.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was 19-year-old Matthew Kyle from Glendavagh Road, Aughnacloy, who is accused of possessing the Class B drug, ADB-Butinaca, and unlawfully supplying the drug to another on January 24 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the offences happened within a school property.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would need a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until July 18.