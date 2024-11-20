Co Tyrone woman caught driving while disqualified given suspended jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A disqualified driver caught driving at Cookstown was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carmel Mary MacElroy (69) from Rathbeg, Cookstown, was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.

Prosecuting counsel said the offences were detected at Sweep Road on June 16.

The court heard the defendant had been disqualified in August for three years.

A defence lawyer said MacElroy is a retired lady and this incident will bring an end to her driving career.