Co Tyrone woman caught driving while disqualified given suspended jail sentence
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A disqualified driver caught driving at Cookstown was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
Carmel Mary MacElroy (69) from Rathbeg, Cookstown, was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.
Prosecuting counsel said the offences were detected at Sweep Road on June 16.
The court heard the defendant had been disqualified in August for three years.
A defence lawyer said MacElroy is a retired lady and this incident will bring an end to her driving career.