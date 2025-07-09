Co Tyrone woman who drove car into her sister's vehicle 'behaved disgracefully' says District Judge

A District Judge has told a Co Tyrone woman that she "behaved disgracefully" after she drove her car into her sister's vehicle and pulled her out by the hair.

Forty-seven-year-old Siobhan Elaine Daly, a hotel receptionist, from Kilsannagh Road, Dungannon, was placed on Probation for 12 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours of Community Service on a charge of common assault when she appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Monday.

She was also fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 18 months on charges of dangerous driving and driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also put in place a two-year restraining order and warned the defendant not to breach the order or she would be brought back before the court.

The court heard the incident happened at Dyan Road, Dungannon, on October 18 last year, and that Daly, a mother of six, had previously contested the charges.

Passing sentence, Mr Rafferty told the defendant her children had been in the car with her sister who had been caring for them.

The judge said on the night in question she had been aggressive driving into her sister’s car and going round and pulling her out by the hair. Mr Rafferty told her it had been no example to set her children.

He said by contesting the charges she had lost any credit she was entitled to, but he accepted that she may have acted out of character fuelled by alcohol.

A defence lawyer said the defendant did not want the children spilt up on the night and alcohol had played a part. She said fortunately her son had prevented matters from escalating.

She stressed minor frontal damage had been caused to both vehicles.

The lawyer said losing her licence “will be a harsh lesson” and she was not sure how she was going to make the 12-mile journey to work.

She added that Daly has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for help with her alcohol issues.

District Judge Rafferty allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fine.