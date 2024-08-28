Coalisland man given suspended jail sentence for having cannabis in car glove compartment

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:25 BST
Police found a quantity of herbal cannabis in the glove compartment of a car they stopped after noticing it swerving on the roadway, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Before the court was Colm Daniel Forker, aged 46, from Claremount Drive in Coalisland, who was given a four-month jail sentence suspended for two years, for possessing the cannabis and a quantity of cocaine on April 10 last.

Forker was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for one-month for having no driving licence on the same date.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 8.45pm, police were on mobile patrol at Oaks Road, Dungannon, travelling behind a car which they noticed swerving on the road.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The lawyer said police stopped and spoke to the defendant and asked him for his driving licence. While talking to him they detected a smell of herbal cannabis in the vehicle.

He explained a search was carried out during which a quantity of cannabis was found in the glove compartment that the defendant accepted belonged to him.

Counsel said while standing outside the vehicle police noticed Forker taking the contents of his pocket and placing them on the ground, including a bag which contained the Class A drug cocaine.

Admitting the offences defence solicitor, Jarlath Faloon said to his credit the defendant cooperated with the police at the scene.

Mr Faloon said Forker has gone through a drugs rehabilitation programme.

District Judge Peter Magill said the defendant had suffered injuries in a road traffic accident some years ago and it would appear that he has been self-medicating which was “not good.”

